Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 19.
Recovery of air passenger traffic at Changi Airport to gather pace
S'pore will reassess the 50% year-end target after the expected wave of travellers in June.
Biometric verification for travellers departing Changi to be rolled out this year
They will no longer have to present their passports or boarding passes when clearing immigration.
Health Ministry seeks feedback on plans to keep Singapore healthier
Five in-person sessions will take place between May 26 and June 15, with the public also able to give feedback online.
Nato faces Turkey obstacle in Sweden and Finland's membership application
Their admission requires a unanimous vote of Nato's 30 member states, and Ankara has already signalled its opposition.
Malaysia's finance minister eyes next lap of marathon
Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who went from the staid world of banking to running the country’s treasury at the most turbulent of times, looks to new political challenges as the pandemic threat ebbs.
Xi says China will 'open still wider' despite tight border controls
The American Chamber of Commerce has warned of an "exodus" of foreign talent due to unrelenting Covid-19 restrictions.
Marcos-Duterte alliance shows cracks after historic Philippine election win
If there's no common purpose beyond winning the election, the alliance might disintegrate, an analyst said.
Social media accounts of S'pore leaders spammed by supporters of banned Indonesian preacher
Hashtags #SaveUAS and #SaveUstadzAbdulSomad were in comments on Instagram posts by President Halimah and PM Lee.
Singapore High Court blocks potential sale and transfer of rare NFT
The High Court’s injunction protects BAYC No. 2162, an NFT which Mr Janesh Rajkumar is seeking to repossess.
Terra's Do Kwon: How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a US$40b crash
Mr Kwon had dismissed concerns as the price of Luna ballooned: "I don't debate the poor."