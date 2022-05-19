Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 19.

Recovery of air passenger traffic at Changi Airport to gather pace

S'pore will reassess the 50% year-end target after the expected wave of travellers in June.

READ MORE HERE

Biometric verification for travellers departing Changi to be rolled out this year

They will no longer have to present their passports or boarding passes when clearing immigration.

READ MORE HERE

Health Ministry seeks feedback on plans to keep Singapore healthier

Five in-person sessions will take place between May 26 and June 15, with the public also able to give feedback online.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Nato faces Turkey obstacle in Sweden and Finland's membership application

Their admission requires a unanimous vote of Nato's 30 member states, and Ankara has already signalled its opposition.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's finance minister eyes next lap of marathon

Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who went from the staid world of banking to running the country’s treasury at the most turbulent of times, looks to new political challenges as the pandemic threat ebbs.

READ MORE HERE

Xi says China will 'open still wider' despite tight border controls

The American Chamber of Commerce has warned of an "exodus" of foreign talent due to unrelenting Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE HERE

Marcos-Duterte alliance shows cracks after historic Philippine election win

If there's no common purpose beyond winning the election, the alliance might disintegrate, an analyst said.

READ MORE HERE

Social media accounts of S'pore leaders spammed by supporters of banned Indonesian preacher

Hashtags #SaveUAS and #SaveUstadzAbdulSomad were in comments on Instagram posts by President Halimah and PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore High Court blocks potential sale and transfer of rare NFT

The High Court’s injunction protects BAYC No. 2162, an NFT which Mr Janesh Rajkumar is seeking to repossess.

READ MORE HERE

Terra's Do Kwon: How a trash-talking crypto bro caused a US$40b crash

Mr Kwon had dismissed concerns as the price of Luna ballooned: "I don't debate the poor."

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top