Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 19.
DBS banker, MHA employee and two-year-old boy among 27 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore
Five patients are in critical condition in intensive care.
S'pore in critical period of Covid-19 fight, infection numbers should come down in 2 weeks: Lawrence Wong
"There is a time lag with the measures," he said, explaining it would take time for results to show.
'Vaccine passports' not a free pass to travel abroad easily: Ong Ye Kung
Countries must agree to recognise vaccine certificates issued by their counterparts, he said.
No truth to Delhi official’s claims of new Singapore Covid-19 variant: Ministry of Health
The strain prevalent in many cases in Singapore in recent weeks is the B16172 variant, which originated in India.
Complacency let Covid-19 break down Taiwan's only line of defence
The surge from zero to quadruple digits signals that undetected spread has been occurring for months.
13 people down with gastroenteritis after eating at Eng's Wanton Noodles
No one was hospitalised and the affected outlet is suspended until further notice.
Rainy weather in S'pore since Monday caused by sea breezes bringing in storms
More thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore over the next two weeks.
Man who was part of unlawful gathering at actor Terence Cao's home fined $3,000
The Singaporean had breached phase 2 regulations that restricted social gatherings to no more than 5 people.
Phase 2 heightened alert blues? HBL woes? How to keep calm and carry on
Apart from meditation and mindfulness, experts suggest that people pick up new hobbies, exercise, read and walk in nature.
Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Embark on a fitness challenge, enjoy tasty noodles without queueing and more
No dining in means you can get food delivered from some popular hawker stalls you previously had to join a long queue for.