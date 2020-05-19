Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 19.

Singapore researchers in global search for Covid-19 vaccines

A*Star researchers, for instance, have discovered an antibody that targets a specific part of the coronavirus, preventing it from infecting human cells.

Trump says taking hydroxychloroquine as hedge against coronavirus; calls WHO 'puppet of China'

Mr Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful.

Police investigating people who gathered in Robertson Quay despite circuit breaker: Masagos

He said enforcement action will be taken against business operators and individuals found to be in breach of safe distancing measures.

Reduction of national exam topics brings some relief to students

The cut topics include "interactions within the environment" for PSLE science, organic chemistry for O-level chemistry and vectors for O-level mathematics.

Scuffles break out between Hong Kong pro-democracy and pro-government lawmakers over committee leadership

It was the second time in 10 days that legislators have pushed and shoved one another.

Filipino immigrant nurses pay heavy price as Covid-19 pandemic races across the globe

In many hospitals around the world, Filipino nurses are on the front lines, often also among the first to get infected.

Pakistan Supreme Court rules coronavirus 'not a pandemic,' orders curbs lifted

The court said the virus "apparently is not a pandemic in Pakistan" and questioned why fighting it was "swallowing so much money".

Relief to be able to get groceries, exercise and even beer as SHN lapses

85,000 foreign workers staying in flats, hotels and condominiums can now step out for essentials after their month-long stay-home notice lapsed last night at 11.59pm.

Doctors feel 'supported, safe' in fight against coronavirus

Nine in 10 family doctors in Singapore feel prepared for the fight against the coronavirus, a study has shown.

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Learn social media and digital skills, serve ayam penyet with crispy batter and more

Want to show mum how to use Google Pay for mobile payment?

