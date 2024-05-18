Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18, 2024

Updated
May 18, 2024, 08:55 AM
Published
May 18, 2024, 08:27 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore Science Park set to get 300-unit condo as first residential project

The planned condominium will be linked to Kent Ridge MRT station via Geneo, an integrated development.

READ MORE HERE

‘Firefighting was his calling’: SCDF officer who died was only child who wanted to help others

CPT Tay graduated from the NUS nursing school but decided to become a firefighter.

READ MORE HERE

Killing of two cops in Malaysia’s Johor state raises concerns about JI terror group, analysts say

It shows JI is active and could make a comeback, leading to more of such attacks across the region, they warn.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore condemns police station attack in Johor; MFA urges Singaporeans to be vigilant

The attack on May 17 led to the death of two police officers and left another injured.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore retailers feel the pinch as more people are spending overseas on cheaper buys

The retailers' association said April sales have not been favourable, likely due to a stronger Singdollar.

READ MORE HERE

Will Temasek get its money back from FTX?

FTX on May 8 said almost all customers who lost money will get their money back.

READ MORE HERE

Saving the Mekong: The arduous battle to sustain life along South-east Asia’s longest river

Dams pose a major threat to wildlife and livelihoods around the Mekong River, adding to the strain caused by overfishing, pollution and climate change.

READ MORE HERE

Hospitals in Singapore make flexible shifts more accessible to nurses

Arrangements include shifts that start and end at different times, part-time work and compressed work weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Remembering victims of drug abuse at inaugural ceremony held in Singapore

Drug Victims Remembrance Day will be observed on the third Friday of May each year.

READ MORE HERE

Muting chat groups, ignoring calls: The new rules of smartphone etiquette

The overload of digital communications means that people have to take steps to preserve their sanity, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top