Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18, 2024

Singapore Science Park set to get 300-unit condo as first residential project
The planned condominium will be linked to Kent Ridge MRT station via Geneo, an integrated development.
‘Firefighting was his calling’: SCDF officer who died was only child who wanted to help others
Killing of two cops in Malaysia’s Johor state raises concerns about JI terror group, analysts say
It shows JI is active and could make a comeback, leading to more of such attacks across the region, they warn.
S’pore condemns police station attack in Johor; MFA urges Singaporeans to be vigilant
The attack on May 17 led to the death of two police officers and left another injured.
S’pore retailers feel the pinch as more people are spending overseas on cheaper buys
The retailers' association said April sales have not been favourable, likely due to a stronger Singdollar.
Will Temasek get its money back from FTX?
Saving the Mekong: The arduous battle to sustain life along South-east Asia’s longest river
Dams pose a major threat to wildlife and livelihoods around the Mekong River, adding to the strain caused by overfishing, pollution and climate change.
Hospitals in Singapore make flexible shifts more accessible to nurses
Arrangements include shifts that start and end at different times, part-time work and compressed work weeks.
Remembering victims of drug abuse at inaugural ceremony held in Singapore
Muting chat groups, ignoring calls: The new rules of smartphone etiquette
The overload of digital communications means that people have to take steps to preserve their sanity, says the writer.