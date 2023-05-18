Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore has to be consistent, credible and principled in navigating China-US rivalry: Lawrence Wong

Singapore would be happy to share its perspectives candidly and objectively if either side seeks its views, said the DPM.

READ MORE HERE

Car COE premiums fall in first tender after quota increase; Open category COE hits record $125,000

The premium for motorcycle COEs now costs more than twice as much as the price set on May 4.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore studying govt mandate, incentives to drive demand, lower cost for green jet fuel: Iswaran

These policies are aimed at providing more certainty about the long-term demand for the fuel and improving the business case for it, said the minister.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Next five years set to be hottest period ever: UN

The hottest eight years ever recorded were all between 2015 and 2022 – but temperatures are forecast to increase further as climate change accelerates.

READ MORE HERE

With hotter weather, there’s a need for more water coolers around town

Providing access to water can also help reduce the demand for bottled water, which in turn can help reduce plastic waste, says Mubin Saadat.

READ MORE HERE

Record SIA earnings the result of intense preparatory work during pandemic: CEO

Mr Goh Choon Phong said that as early as 2020, the airline was already planning for a recovery when the Covid-19 crisis passed.

READ MORE HERE

Faster clearance at Johor checkpoints with combined passport, VEP counters

From August, visitors will need to make just one stop instead of two when clearing the land checkpoints.

READ MORE HERE

Woman gets 2 months’ jail for stabbing 11-year-old son after he entered her room without permission

This happened in their Punggol flat. The boy bled profusely and had to be warded for 20 days.

READ MORE HERE

Can Thailand move forward after two lost decades?

Mr Pita Limjaroenrat will have to integrate disparate ideas into a clear vision and actionable programme to get the country out of its rut, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: 10 of the best and worst moments

Fly infestations, sportsmanship and family were some of the notable moments at the Games, says the ST team on the ground.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top