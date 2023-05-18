Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore has to be consistent, credible and principled in navigating China-US rivalry: Lawrence Wong
Singapore would be happy to share its perspectives candidly and objectively if either side seeks its views, said the DPM.
Car COE premiums fall in first tender after quota increase; Open category COE hits record $125,000
The premium for motorcycle COEs now costs more than twice as much as the price set on May 4.
S’pore studying govt mandate, incentives to drive demand, lower cost for green jet fuel: Iswaran
These policies are aimed at providing more certainty about the long-term demand for the fuel and improving the business case for it, said the minister.
Next five years set to be hottest period ever: UN
The hottest eight years ever recorded were all between 2015 and 2022 – but temperatures are forecast to increase further as climate change accelerates.
With hotter weather, there’s a need for more water coolers around town
Providing access to water can also help reduce the demand for bottled water, which in turn can help reduce plastic waste, says Mubin Saadat.
Record SIA earnings the result of intense preparatory work during pandemic: CEO
Mr Goh Choon Phong said that as early as 2020, the airline was already planning for a recovery when the Covid-19 crisis passed.
Faster clearance at Johor checkpoints with combined passport, VEP counters
From August, visitors will need to make just one stop instead of two when clearing the land checkpoints.
Woman gets 2 months’ jail for stabbing 11-year-old son after he entered her room without permission
This happened in their Punggol flat. The boy bled profusely and had to be warded for 20 days.
Can Thailand move forward after two lost decades?
Mr Pita Limjaroenrat will have to integrate disparate ideas into a clear vision and actionable programme to get the country out of its rut, say the writers.
SEA Games 2023: 10 of the best and worst moments
Fly infestations, sportsmanship and family were some of the notable moments at the Games, says the ST team on the ground.