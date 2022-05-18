Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May, 18.
Warmer, drier days ahead as S'pore records highest temperature of 36.7 deg C for May
Daily maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 34 and 35 deg C on most days.
Flight data shows China Eastern jet deliberately crashed: Report
A pilot, or someone who had forced their way into the cockpit, may have input orders to put the jet into a nosedive.
Phuket resort can claim insurance payouts for Covid-19 lockdown losses: High Court
It is believed to be the first such ruling here on the interpretation of business interruption clauses in the context of the pandemic.
Indonesian preacher denied entry into S'pore due to his extremist teachings: MHA
He and six travel companions arrived at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal on Monday from Batam.
Should you be worried about the new Omicron sub-variants?
The MOH announced the first local cases of BA.4 and BA.5 detected in Singapore on May 15.
Indonesia scraps Covid-19 testing rule for vaccinated travellers and relaxes mask mandate
WP's Sengkang Town Council to manage constituency directly after tender draws no bids
The town council's contract with EM Services will end on Jan 31, and the agent did not put up a bid at the tender exercise.
'I didn't want anyone to be injured': Boy, 14, alerts neighbours in Bedok North fire
When he realised the flat below his was on fire, Ping Peng ran from door to door to warn his neighbours to get out.
17-year-old is Singapore’s fastest in mental multiplication
The A-level student looks forward to breaking more records for different maths operation.
'Older women are having sex': S'pore needs to talk more about sexual health, say experts
A healthy sex life improves older women’s physical and emotional health, say experts.