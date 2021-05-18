Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 18.

World Economic Forum cancels meeting scheduled to be held in Singapore in August

Organisers cited the uncertain travel outlook and new Covid-19 variants as reasons for their decision.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore Poly and NIE students, NSF among 11 new unlinked Covid-19 community cases

The polytechnic will move all lessons online from May 18.

READ MORE HERE

Speed at which Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster grew is worrying, says expert

The most striking thing is how rapidly the virus has spread between the cases, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Fuchun, Frontier primary schools move to HBL early as teacher, pupil test positive for Covid-19

A Maha Bodhi School pupil who was also infected had attended the same student care centre as an earlier case.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Tock Seng Hospital to resume admissions from May 18

Swabbing results for all of the hospital's inpatients and staff have consistently returned negative.

READ MORE HERE

Vaccinating more people by spacing out doses can slow down Covid-19 spread

Currently, the two doses are given three or four weeks apart.

READ MORE HERE

Biden to send US-authorised vaccines abroad for first time

The measures are only a first step as the US pivots its attention to quelling the pandemic abroad.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How Singapore built one of the world's biggest floating solar farms

The completion of the sprawling installation brings Singapore another step closer to its 2030 solar energy target.

READ MORE HERE

Wanted: Ideas to turn Lim Chu Kang area into S'pore's next attraction

Among the ideas being considered was how to bring people closer to the area, such as through educational tours for young schoolchildren and visits for researchers.

READ MORE HERE

5 ways to experience South Korea in S'pore, from planning dreamy photos to 'chilling' with K-wave stars

New restrictions have kicked in but there are still ways to experience South Korea here without a passport.

READ MORE HERE