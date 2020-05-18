Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 18.

1 new Covid-19 cluster found; 24-year-old man who works at CDPL Tuas Dormitory among 4 S'porean cases confirmed

A 93-year-old Singaporean woman, who has yet to be linked to any existing clusters, was also among the cases announced on Sunday.

Many of the current restrictions to continue even after circuit breaker ends, says Lawrence Wong

"It won't simply be a return to life before the circuit breaker," he said.

Some Robertson Quay restaurants barred from selling takeaway alcohol after photos of gatherings draw flak amid Covid-19 outbreak

Most of the people pictured were not wearing masks, while some had their masks lowered as they spoke to one another.

140,000 employers to get $4 billion in Jobs Support Scheme from May 28

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat urged companies to use the subsidies to retain their workers.

About 6,000 pre-school staff have undergone precautionary Covid-19 swab tests

MSF is assessing the situation and hopes to be able to make an announcement on whether general services at pre-schools will resume on June 2.

Punggol Field death: 20-year-old Singaporean man charged with murder of jogger

Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi will be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre and will be back in court on June 5.

Muhyiddin allies agree to formalise Perikatan Nasional but no electoral pact in sight

The agreement ties together at least 112 MPs, the minimum required for a simple majority in Parliament.

Patients in Singapore with severe Covid-19 enrolled in drug trials

Remdesivir works by blocking an enzyme that is necessary for the Covid-19-causing virus to multiply.

ST colouring contest is back, with 70 winners to get $500 each this time round

For this daily challenge, each artwork has its own deadline, which is at 1pm two days from its release.

#Stayhome guide for Monday: Dig into delicious yong taufoo, relive best Olympic moments and more

Craving yong taufoo? Get some along with chicken wings and braised pork trotter.

