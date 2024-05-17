Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17, 2024

Updated
May 17, 2024, 08:09 AM
Published
May 17, 2024, 08:03 AM

Punggol Digital District takes shape, with two-thirds of space pre-committed

Incoming tenants are largely from the cyber-security, AI and robotics, fintech and smart living sectors.

SIA share price slips as cost concerns overshadow record earnings

Analysts said the best days are likely to be over.

First Cabinet meeting, calls with foreign leaders: PM Wong on his first day in new role

PM Wong also received more congratulatory messages from world leaders.

PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans

Singapore can be a more wholesome society if we start looking out for each other, writes Chua Mui Hoong.

Data leak reveals links between money laundering accused Su Jianfeng and sale of Dubai properties

At least 126 properties worth more than $197 million were involved.

35 promising young individuals from S’pore on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

Singapore has 27 entries across the 10 categories on the Forbes list.

Nelson Loh to plead guilty to charges including forgery and cheating

Loh and his employee were on the run for over two years before they were arrested in December 2022.

Ideas to refresh Bukit Merah town centre sought from architectural community

The competition will run till July and the winner will be announced in September.

Treat crew on S’pore-flagged ship in Baltimore bridge collapse fairly: Unions

MV Dali’s crew have not left the container ship since the accident on March 23.

Rainy weather to persist but will ease towards end of May

The weatherman said there will be short thundery showers and warm nights in the coming fortnight.

