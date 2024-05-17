Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Punggol Digital District takes shape, with two-thirds of space pre-committed
Incoming tenants are largely from the cyber-security, AI and robotics, fintech and smart living sectors.
SIA share price slips as cost concerns overshadow record earnings
First Cabinet meeting, calls with foreign leaders: PM Wong on his first day in new role
PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans
Singapore can be a more wholesome society if we start looking out for each other, writes Chua Mui Hoong.
Data leak reveals links between money laundering accused Su Jianfeng and sale of Dubai properties
35 promising young individuals from S’pore on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list
Nelson Loh to plead guilty to charges including forgery and cheating
Loh and his employee were on the run for over two years before they were arrested in December 2022.
Ideas to refresh Bukit Merah town centre sought from architectural community
Treat crew on S’pore-flagged ship in Baltimore bridge collapse fairly: Unions
Rainy weather to persist but will ease towards end of May
The weatherman said there will be short thundery showers and warm nights in the coming fortnight.