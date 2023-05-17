Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17, 2023

Updated
Published
33 min ago

SIA posts record revenue and earnings, expects robust travel demand to prevail in 2023

The results came on the back of a robust pickup in traffic following border openings early in 2022.

Singapore and South Africa sign two agreements, deepen ties

It will boost cooperation in information and communications tech and in human capital development.

Lawrence Wong meets Chinese Premier, takes over as leader overseeing cooperation with China

It was the first meeting between the two men since they were both promoted in 2022 to the second-most senior posts in their respective countries.

Expect more rainy days for the rest of May: Weatherman

Rainfall for the next two weeks can be expected to be slightly above average.

Move Forward Party HQ lies at the heart of the orange wave in Thailand elections

The biggest winner, it claimed 151 of the 500 seats up for grabs in Parliament’s Lower House, according to unofficial tallies by the election commission.

Muslim groups slam Anwar government for dropping appeal on the use of ‘Allah’

The High Court ruled in 2021 that a 1986 Home Ministry ban on non-Muslims using “Allah” was “unconstitutional”.

Vaccine production in S’pore, Asean prepares region for future pandemics: CEO of vaccine foundation

Dr Richard Hatchett said this would allow vaccines to be quickly and fairly distributed when the next pandemic hits.

WTO struggles for relevance in a de-globalising world

After some unexpected successes, the watchdog of world trade faces daunting challenges, says Vikram Khanna.

Why does everyone think they are middle class?

Most people want the middle-class Singapore Dream: a life of security, comfort and room for upward mobility. Yet they are finding this increasingly unattainable, say the writers.

Living and breathing buses 24/7

Mr Muhammad Naz Farihin and his fellow bus enthusiast and friend Matthew Tay have gone beyond their childhood dream of driving a bus.

