Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17

Putin says Russia will respond if Nato bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily
Russia's deputy foreign minister said the West should have no illusions Moscow would put up with Nato's Nordic expansion.
Car loans in S'pore more costly following US Fed's biggest rate hike in 22 years
Food sellers and bakeries struggling to keep prices low amid growing cost pressures
Prices of raw materials have spiked, and other costs, such as manpower or utility bills, have also risen significantly.
International air travel may return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, a year earlier than forecast
Singapore is leading the region in terms of recovery from border closures, says Iata chief Willie Walsh.
Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer to be charged over racist remarks to interracial couple
He allegedly made insensitive remarks about religion at a lecture and an online forum.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles Covid-19 with antibiotics, home remedies
Archaeological study may precede redevelopment of Keppel Club site
Companies hold parties, start regular social programmes to get workers back to the office
Firms are also looking to make permanent the hybrid work arrangements brought on by the pandemic.
Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended after 17 people fall ill
They had gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15.
SEA Games: Joseph Schooling wins 5th straight gold in 100m butterfly
He won with a time of 52.22sec while compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished second in 52.86sec.