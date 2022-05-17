Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May, 17. 

Putin says Russia will respond if Nato bolsters Sweden, Finland militarily

Russia's deputy foreign minister said the West should have no illusions Moscow would put up with Nato's Nordic expansion.

READ MORE HERE

Car loans in S'pore more costly following US Fed's biggest rate hike in 22 years

For loans taken through car dealers, interest rates are now in the region of 2.28%.

READ MORE HERE

Food sellers and bakeries struggling to keep prices low amid growing cost pressures

Prices of raw materials have spiked, and other costs, such as manpower or utility bills, have also risen significantly.

READ MORE HERE

International air travel may return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, a year earlier than forecast

Singapore is leading the region in terms of recovery from border closures, says Iata chief Willie Walsh.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer to be charged over racist remarks to interracial couple

He allegedly made insensitive remarks about religion at a lecture and an online forum.

READ MORE HERE

Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles Covid-19 with antibiotics, home remedies

Until last week, North Korea had insisted it was Covid-free.

READ MORE HERE

Archaeological study may precede redevelopment of Keppel Club site

National Heritage Board and HDB are considering commissioning one.

READ MORE HERE

Companies hold parties, start regular social programmes to get workers back to the office

Firms are also looking to make permanent the hybrid work arrangements brought on by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended after 17 people fall ill

They had gastroenteritis after consuming food prepared by the restaurant between May 7 and 15.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Joseph Schooling wins 5th straight gold in 100m butterfly

He won with a time of 52.22sec while compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished second in 52.86sec.

READ MORE HERE

