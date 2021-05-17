Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 17.

4 kids among 9 new Covid-19 cases added to Learning Point tuition centre cluster

They comprise pupils from Kong Hwa School, Yu Neng Primary School and St Margaret's Primary School.

S'pore schools to start full home-based learning from May 19 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The switch for students is until May 28 when the school term ends, amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the community.

Pre-schools, student care centres to remain open but parents urged to keep kids home

As work-from-home will be the default mode at workplaces, parents are encouraged to keep their children at home.

Singapore Polytechnic student tests positive for Covid-19

The Year 2 student was last on campus on Tuesday.

askST: Why is my arm sore after getting the Covid-19 vaccine?

The most common side effect experienced among those who have received a Covid-19 vaccine has been soreness around the injection site.

S'pore food operators welcome help with delivery commissions through support package

ESG will fund five percentage points of the commission cost charged by Deliveroo, foodpanda and GrabFood.

Court rules man can recover $1.62m in loans from friend of over 20 years

The two men had been friends since 1997 and had commercial dealings with each other.

How to get your kids to love their mother tongue through reading

Parents can start by searching for literature from the genre of English books the child likes.

Concern over workplace safety mounts as firms grapple with Covid-19 pressures

Industry groups say the pressure to complete delayed projects may raise risk of accidents and injuries.

Soak up the sun: Floating solar farm will help S'pore achieve its clean energy ambition

The farm will produce 60 megawatt-peak of energy, enough to power around 16,000 four-room flats for one year.

