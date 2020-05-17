Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 17.

Coronavirus: Living apart for the sake of others, nursing home staff miss their families

Thousands of nursing home staff are being housed in hotels or on-site at the nursing homes where they work, in order to reduce community exposure during the circuit breaker period.

67-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19 complications; 1,094 more patients discharged

The man had a history of ischaemic heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

Caught in the middle of a new US-China cold war

South-east Asia is no stranger to the tug of war between the US and China. But the sudden spike in hostilities, that some call the start of a cold war, has added new layers of worries.

My body was a wreck, says Covid-19 patient

On his 15th day at Changi General Hospital battling the coronavirus, Mr Andrew Phay, 56, woke up to news that he had low oxygen levels in his blood.

THINKING ALOUD: In grim times, music to bring hope and joy

The world needs different sounds from the doleful ones it has had so much of recently.

Italy looks to reopen borders next month as lockdown measures ease

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the decision to lift curbs was a “calculated risk”.

NEWS ANALYSIS: United again, but Anwar still second fiddle to Malaysia's elder statesman Mahathir

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim's baggage over the past two decades makes him seem less acceptable as premier.

Formula One: Discussions ongoing for Singapore race, but not feasible for it to be a closed-door event, say promoters

While the Formula One season is on track to make its belated flag-off in July with closed-door races in Austria and England, such an option is not possible for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Passion projects thrive at home: Art, virtual choirs and FaceTime photography

More than a month into the circuit breaker period aimed at reducing coronavirus infections, many in Singapore have turned to passion projects to stave off cabin fever.

Singapore bars stay on top

Five years into Asia's 50 Best Bars, Singapore bars continue to make their mark, but face stiff competition from others in the region.

