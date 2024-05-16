Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lawrence Wong to S’poreans: ‘Join me and my team in our journey forward’
“Everyone will play a key role in shaping our future,” he said in his inauguration speech.
Lawrence Wong vows to realise ‘refreshed S'pore dream’ in maiden speech as PM
Younger Singaporeans have made it clear that they “do not wish to be trapped in an endless rat race of hyper-competition”.
High standards in politicians must be kept: President Tharman
He expressed full confidence in Mr Lawrence Wong’s ability to lead the country, with his own way of building consensus.
World leaders congratulate PM Wong on appointment
The leaders also thanked Mr Wong's predecessor, Mr Lee Hsien Loong, who is now Senior Minister in the new Cabinet.
Over 1,000 people turn up to support Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Yew Tee
The swearing-in was streamed live at a watch party held in the district where he is the anchor minister.
In Pictures: Lawrence Wong sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister
Singaporeans from all walks of life witnessed the moment the nation's new prime minister was sworn in.
Police chase and arrest man in Aljunied, find drugs and samurai sword in his car
The 22-year-old fled on foot after stopping his car at a junction, but was detained following a short chase.
Jail term upped from 6 weeks to 8 months for man who downloaded child sex abuse material
The prosecution had appealed to the High Court for a heavier sentence to be handed down.
New private home sales slump to 4-year low in April on lack of major new launches
Buyers have turned price-sensitive amid economic uncertainty and high interest rates.
Take yourself out on a date, in a city on the move
Amid the bustle of urban life, we often forget to make time for solitude. This can take a toll on us.