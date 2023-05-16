Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New private home sales hit 7-month high in April despite ABSD rate hikes
New launches Tembusu Grand and Blossoms by the Park collectively accounted for 63 per cent of total private home sales in April.
Who will be Thailand’s next PM? Some possible scenarios
A royalist, pro-military appointed 250-seat Senate gets to decide, along with the Lower House, on who becomes prime minister.
Thai voters have spoken. But will conservatives listen?
The conservative pro-military voting bloc could still back Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha for prime minister, and essentially create a minority government, says Tan Hui Yee.
Banks prepared for downturn as SME sentiment sags for the first time in two years
Steps taken by local lenders include using technology to pre-empt any deterioration in the financial environment for SMEs.
Singapore and Shanghai cooperation can be ‘vanguard’ of new upgraded ties with China: DPM Wong
With China reopening its borders after Covid-19, Singapore’s leaders have wasted no time in making trips here to renew ties in person and to see the country’s development.
Being with patients in the last hours of their lives
Hospice volunteers take turns keeping vigil to ensure the terminally ill do not die alone.
Old and lonely after a successful career, and even when living with family
Sometimes, helping seniors find something meaningful to do might make all the difference in the quality of their living, say the writers.
Nato’s role in Asia: A reality check
There are limits to what Nato can do in Asia. And there is a great deal China can do to influence and shape Nato’s presence in Asia, says Jonathan Eyal.
Indonesian duo stopped at Singapore Cruise Centre with over $35k in undeclared cash
The cash was wrapped in plastic bags and divided into three stacks that were placed into two suitcases and a backpack, said the ICA.
SEA Games 2023: Singapore football needs to think ‘out of this world’, say observers
'It is not a bad thing to say we are rubbish. To solve the problem, you first have to recognise it,' says former defender R Sasikumar.