Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 16.
Finland, Sweden on the fast track to Nato membership over Ukraine
Nato foreign ministers said the accession process - which usually takes up to a year - would be expedited.
Car trade braces itself for deepening supply chain crisis amid Ukraine war
Carmakers are already reeling from disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
S'pore to host over 300 leaders at first Changi Aviation Summit
First 3 community cases in S'pore found with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5
All three were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and did not require hospitalisation.
ST CloseUp: A nurse and her lover - the anatomy of a scam
He promised her dreams of the life they will build together. But in just a few months, Laura lost her life savings.
Woman uses father's ComfortDelGro taxi as bridal car on her big day
Ms Wee Jie Xin’s chosen chariot for her wedding day was a taxi. The chauffeur was none other than her cabby father Wee Phoy Thong.
'I would wake up with a mouth full of blood': Dengue patient shares his ordeal
Even after his symptoms subsided, Mr Gary Yang continued to suffer from lethargy and a poor appetite for about a month.
QR code menus here to stay post-Covid-19 as eateries say they improve operations
Some eateries prefer the physical menu as it can facilitate interaction between diners and the restaurant.
'The dignity of work': More people with disabilities growing Singapore's food supply
This comes as firms show interest in hiring them and welfare groups' horticulture programmes expand.
SEA Games: S'pore swimmers bounce back from DQ setback with 4 golds
Teong sets meet record in 50m fly; Gan, Quah and women's 4x100m free relay team grab gold.