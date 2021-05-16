Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 16.

Disruptions from pandemic alter renting patterns, fuel spike in condo, HDB flat rents

Renting patterns change with lease extensions and some moving out of family homes for space.

S'pore's new Covid-19 rules: Can family members living together go out in groups of more than 2?

Family members living together can go out as one group to do essential activities, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

SPH media restructuring: A new chapter full of hope and promise for newsrooms

Restructuring SPH offers a more sustainable future for credible journalism, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

Changi Airport to segregate travellers from high-risk locations to stem Covid-19 spread

They will use different arrival immigration halls, baggage belts and toilets from those arriving from lower-risk areas.

4 children, Changi Prison inmate among 19 new Covid-19 community cases

Two of the four children are linked to the Learning Point tuition centre cluster.

Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS being investigated

In a video of the incident, she is seen without a mask while arguing with a safe distancing ambassador.

Will I still be able to hold my wedding in June?

Whenever the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force holds a press conference these days, she gets a flurry of messages, all variations on "Eh, your wedding how?," writes Olivia Ho.

7 primary schools with Covid-19 cases to switch to home-based learning from May 17 to 28

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said there are plans to roll out vaccinations for those below 16 once approval is granted.

The Straits Times wins three awards of excellence in global design contest

The awards of excellence ST received honour "daring and innovative" work, said the Society for News Design.

What is stopping more Singaporeans from taking up tech jobs?

One challenge could be in having the right skills.

