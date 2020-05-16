Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 16.

Coronavirus: MOH figures further suggest situation in Singapore is stabilising

3,397 patients were discharged from Wednesday to Friday, compared with the 2,220 new cases in the same period.

Coronavirus: No big party after June 1 - just a gradual reopening, says Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan said it is important to bear in mind that community cases are low today primarily because of circuit breaker measures that have many staying at home.

Tight measures at dorms for healthy and recovered migrant workers to prevent new outbreak

Healthy workers will be housed in blocks that are physically segregated from the rest of the premises.

Trump's hint at severing ties with China set to further roil relations

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said maintaining "steady" US-China relations was in the fundamental interests of both countries and for global stability.

WHO says studying link after worrying surge in childhood disease linked to Covid-19

The new illness, while still very rare by comparison, suggests that no age bracket is safe.

China debunks allegations of coronavirus cover-up

It was only on Jan 19 that the health authorities found "conclusive evidence" of human-to-human transmission, said China.

Home tests may not be as accurate, sensitive as lab tests, cautions expert

Self-directed use of such unapproved test kits by consumers can risk the spreading of Covid-19 unknowingly due to false negative readings.

Interest in disinfection tunnels picks up ahead of circuit breaker ending; two installed so far

The non-toxic disinfectant is said to be effective in eradicating up to 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria on surfaces.

Shut doors, verbal abuse among challenges faced by safe distancing ambassadors

At some businesses, staff repeatedly seen not wearing masks often make excuses that they are eating or drinking.

Singers Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim's toddler among contestants for 'In This Together' Singalong Challenge

Ten budding singer-songwriters stand a chance to win $1,000 each.

