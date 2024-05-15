Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘We are prepared to relook everything’: Lawrence Wong on a changing society and his hopes for S’pore
Lawrence Wong to be sworn in as PM: How has the ceremony changed since 1959?
The ceremony has evolved from a low-key closed-door event into a big celebration with over 1,000 guests.
Reading, brushing up on Malay, Mandarin: 3 things DPM Lawrence Wong is doing in his spare time
Besides gleaning leadership lessons from biographies, he is reading up on topics like technological change.
Nearly two in three workers in S’pore willing to move overseas for their jobs: Survey
Of the Singapore workers willing to relocate, 72 per cent are young professionals aged below 30.
Outgoing Cordlife directors explain why damage to cord blood units was not disclosed earlier
In May 2023, Cordlife’s board instructed management to make plans to inform clients of lapses.
Are single-sex schools better for girls and co-ed schools better for boys?
The swirling debate over whether single-sex or mixed schools are better can be put to bed, says this writer.
Consortium led by UOL and CapitaLand makes top bid of $805.4m for Holland Drive GLS site
Malaysia PM Anwar says fuel subsidy will be cut at the ‘right time’
Malaysia currently absorbs much of the price of fuel and cooking oil for its population.
To fund his fencing dream, S’pore champion takes up odd jobs to cover overseas competition costs
Puah Zee Cher funds trips to overseas events by taking up odd jobs such as dishwashing or waiting tables.
S’pore-founded bag brand Aupen attracts investor interest from fashion groups
A spokesperson for Aupen confirmed that H&M approached the brand, but it “cannot comment on Prada Group”.