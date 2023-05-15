Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Thai election: Opposition parties look set to win after trouncing parties allied with military

To rule, the opposition parties will need to strike deals and muster support from multiple camps, including members of a junta-appointed Senate.

READ MORE HERE

New homes set to be built on former Sers site near Great World mall

Some of these homes could be Housing Board flats under the Prime Location Public Housing model.

READ MORE HERE

Prices for new condo launches hit new highs in 2023

The price surge could be driven by several factors, including strong demand for private homes and a resilient job market.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating alleged rental scam in Jurong involving multiple victims who lost over $30k

Altogether, six groups of victims have made police reports against the landlord.

READ MORE HERE

Fall in motorcycle COE price a boon for some, but a bane for others

Some dealers see uptick in sales, others say stock of second-hand motorbikes are losing value.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee arrives in Cape Town for start of 6-day Africa visit

This year marks three decades of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Africa.

READ MORE HERE

Battling bots in politics: The new challenges posed by AI-enabled disinformation

Elections are a major, but not the only, political arena on which the battle to shape public opinion is fought, writes foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Being called a ‘has-been’ hurt, but Shanti Pereira is smiling now

From 2021 when she hit the lowest point in her life, the sprinter bounced back with two golds in Cambodia.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2023: Singapore a step closer to water polo gold after beating Indonesia

The Republic are top of the six-team table with three wins from as many games.

READ MORE HERE

Pets feeling the heat: How to keep animals safe as temperatures rise

Animals have limited sweat glands to help them effectively cool down.

READ MORE HERE

