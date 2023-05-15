Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Thai election: Opposition parties look set to win after trouncing parties allied with military
To rule, the opposition parties will need to strike deals and muster support from multiple camps, including members of a junta-appointed Senate.
New homes set to be built on former Sers site near Great World mall
Some of these homes could be Housing Board flats under the Prime Location Public Housing model.
Prices for new condo launches hit new highs in 2023
The price surge could be driven by several factors, including strong demand for private homes and a resilient job market.
Police investigating alleged rental scam in Jurong involving multiple victims who lost over $30k
Fall in motorcycle COE price a boon for some, but a bane for others
Some dealers see uptick in sales, others say stock of second-hand motorbikes are losing value.
PM Lee arrives in Cape Town for start of 6-day Africa visit
This year marks three decades of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Africa.
Battling bots in politics: The new challenges posed by AI-enabled disinformation
Elections are a major, but not the only, political arena on which the battle to shape public opinion is fought, writes foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.
SEA Games 2023: Being called a ‘has-been’ hurt, but Shanti Pereira is smiling now
From 2021 when she hit the lowest point in her life, the sprinter bounced back with two golds in Cambodia.