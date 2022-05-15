Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15

Updated
Published
19 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 15.

High cost of hurrying: Manpower shortage, rush to deliver behind spate of deaths

Ten workplace deaths happened last month, raising worries that safety standards have slipped as the economy reopens.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore in emergency phase as dengue cases race past 2021 total and cross the 8,000 mark

There were also 280 active dengue clusters reported, up from 196 clusters at end-April.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who died in Bedok North flat fire was an actress and producer who battled cancer

She was involved in the film Certified Dead, and contributed to local shorts Rene and Rojak.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

US-Asean summit more a pledge of commitment than a showcase of substantive action

While US$150 million (S$209 million) was pledged to drive cooperation, details of economic initiatives were lacking.

READ MORE HERE

What are ways to invest in the metaverse?

The next chapter of the Internet could be worth as much as $18 trillion by 2030. Is it time to invest in it?

READ MORE HERE

Buddhist temples and devotees gear up for a lively Vesak Day

Many Buddhists gathered at temples for the first time in three years to celebrate.

READ MORE HERE

Women in NS: Don't call for it without an operational need

Sans conscription, those who are keen to serve can sign on as professional soldiers or take on a variety of roles with the SAF Volunteer Corps, says deputy news editor Royston Sim.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Singapore men's 4x100m freestyle relay team disqualified after winning race

After Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines were disqualified, Vietnam won the race.

READ MORE HERE

Just 15, Maximilian Maeder could well be Singapore's next Olympic medallist

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder has been active on the competition circuit since he was 10 years old.

He has more than a decent shot at winning a medal in kitefoiling at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Private dining scene sizzles again, after lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

Some businesses are so popular that they are booked out until the end of next year, and beyond.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top