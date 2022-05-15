Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 15.
High cost of hurrying: Manpower shortage, rush to deliver behind spate of deaths
Ten workplace deaths happened last month, raising worries that safety standards have slipped as the economy reopens.
S'pore in emergency phase as dengue cases race past 2021 total and cross the 8,000 mark
There were also 280 active dengue clusters reported, up from 196 clusters at end-April.
Woman who died in Bedok North flat fire was an actress and producer who battled cancer
She was involved in the film Certified Dead, and contributed to local shorts Rene and Rojak.
US-Asean summit more a pledge of commitment than a showcase of substantive action
While US$150 million (S$209 million) was pledged to drive cooperation, details of economic initiatives were lacking.
What are ways to invest in the metaverse?
The next chapter of the Internet could be worth as much as $18 trillion by 2030. Is it time to invest in it?
Buddhist temples and devotees gear up for a lively Vesak Day
Women in NS: Don't call for it without an operational need
Sans conscription, those who are keen to serve can sign on as professional soldiers or take on a variety of roles with the SAF Volunteer Corps, says deputy news editor Royston Sim.
SEA Games: Singapore men's 4x100m freestyle relay team disqualified after winning race
After Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines were disqualified, Vietnam won the race.
Just 15, Maximilian Maeder could well be Singapore's next Olympic medallist
He has more than a decent shot at winning a medal in kitefoiling at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Private dining scene sizzles again, after lifting of Covid-19 restrictions
Some businesses are so popular that they are booked out until the end of next year, and beyond.