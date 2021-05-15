Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 15.

2 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including Learning Point tuition centre with 5 kids

Their teacher is a 50-year-old woman who was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday.

Singapore tightens Covid-19 measures from May 16: 10 questions on the new rules answered

The new measures - which stop short of a second circuit breaker - will apply for the period May 16 to June 13.

'Mask off' indoor activities in Singapore cancelled to stop Covid-19 spread

Recent clusters have shown that transmission is more likely to take place in indoor settings.

Schools to have fixed seating with 1m spacing for recess; tuition centres urged to move lessons online

Classes will also be done in cohorts, and lectures capped at a maximum of 50 persons.

Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Singapore: Is this another circuit breaker?

Some have dubbed the new phase, which begins on Sunday, a mini-CB and CB-lite.

Challenges, aims and priorities of 7 S'pore Cabinet ministers with new portfolios

Seven Cabinet ministers take on new portfolios on Saturday following the latest reshuffle.

Malaysia's MCO 3.0: How a third Covid-19 lockdown has impacted daily life

Asian Insider examines how a third movement control order to tackle a new wave of infections has impacted daily life.

'Black fungus' infection adds to India's Covid-19-related woes

Doctors are reporting a surge in a rare fungal infection among those recovering from Covid-19.

Boon Tat Street death: Lawyer for victim's mistress suspended for 2 years after widow's complaint

Mahtani Bhagwandas agreed to help Ms Shyller Tan without disclosing that he was acting for an opposing party.

3 green innovations to cool homes, buildings and outdoor areas

The inventions from Singapore, India and the Philippines promote sustainable cooling.

