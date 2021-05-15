Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 15.

2 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including Learning Point tuition centre with 5 kids

Their teacher is a 50-year-old woman who was confirmed to have the infection on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore tightens Covid-19 measures from May 16: 10 questions on the new rules answered

The new measures - which stop short of a second circuit breaker - will apply for the period May 16 to June 13.

READ MORE HERE

'Mask off' indoor activities in Singapore cancelled to stop Covid-19 spread

Recent clusters have shown that transmission is more likely to take place in indoor settings.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic

 

Schools to have fixed seating with 1m spacing for recess; tuition centres urged to move lessons online

Classes will also be done in cohorts, and lectures capped at a maximum of 50 persons.

READ MORE HERE

Stricter Covid-19 curbs in Singapore: Is this another circuit breaker?

Some have dubbed the new phase, which begins on Sunday, a mini-CB and CB-lite.

READ MORE HERE

Challenges, aims and priorities of 7 S'pore Cabinet ministers with new portfolios

Seven Cabinet ministers take on new portfolios on Saturday following the latest reshuffle.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's MCO 3.0: How a third Covid-19 lockdown has impacted daily life

Asian Insider examines how a third movement control order to tackle a new wave of infections has impacted daily life.

READ MORE HERE

'Black fungus' infection adds to India's Covid-19-related woes

Doctors are reporting a surge in a rare fungal infection among those recovering from Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Boon Tat Street death: Lawyer for victim's mistress suspended for 2 years after widow's complaint

Mahtani Bhagwandas agreed to help Ms Shyller Tan without disclosing that he was acting for an opposing party.

READ MORE HERE

3 green innovations to cool homes, buildings and outdoor areas

Ant Studio from Delhi takes a leaf from nature to fight global warming

The inventions from Singapore, India and the Philippines promote sustainable cooling.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 