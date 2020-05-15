Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 15.

New high of 1,164 Covid-19 patients discharged in Singapore, 1 new cluster

This is the third time this week that the number of cases discharged has exceeded new patients.

Trump says doesn’t want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties

"So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over," he said.

A city at a standstill

In a city that has hit the pause button, it is the security officer you see the most often.

Hospitals may resume elective procedures in gradual manner

Many elective procedures in hospitals have been put on hold since February to free up capacity for Covid-19 patients as the pandemic rages on. It is the same scenario in many parts of the world.

M1 says 33-hour fibre outage caused by 'network bolstering initiative', offers one-week rebate to affected users

M1 ruled out suggestions of dated equipment and a cyber attack.

Home buyers turning to virtual viewings of property during circuit breaker period

Sellers do a walk-through of their home in real time over a video conference call while the agent introduces the home to the buyer.

Countries with no Covid-19 transmission remain at risk so long as virus is circulating in world

Easing restrictions too quickly would bring on a resurgence of diseases, warned an expert.

Whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if US doesn’t plan against coronavirus

The whistleblower said he was ousted because he resisted efforts to push the drugs hydroxychloroquine and the related chloroquine as cures for Covid-19.

Progress Singapore Party member Ravi Philemon quits in aftermath of party's video saga

He was said to be unhappy with the party's handling of a video that accused him of being funded by foreign sources.

#Stayhome guide for Friday: Learn how to draw Totoro, make soya milk and more

Have a minute? That's all you need to be able to draw Totoro.

