Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14, 2024

‘We went through baptism of fire together’: Lawrence Wong on choosing Gan Kim Yong as DPM
For Mr Heng Swee Keat, Mr Wong said they entered politics together and worked closely in education and finance.
DPM Wong’s choice of deputies the ‘safe’ option: Observers
The leadership transition occurs amid geopolitical uncertainty, with a general election to be held within the next 18 months.
Interactive: Who’s who in S’pore’s new Cabinet
The Cabinet will be sworn in on May 15 when Mr Lawrence Wong becomes Singapore's fourth PM.
Sellers welcome ability to market resale flats on HDB portal without help of agents
S’pore banks’ earnings to be upheld by higher-for-longer rates, but headwinds remain: Analysts
The banks’ chiefs said in their results briefings they were optimistic about their net interest margins.
Convict in $3b money laundering case deported to Cambodia faces possible extradition to China
Indonesian diaspora welcomes dual citizenship plan, but details needed to make it a reality
Skilled Indonesians are often driven abroad by better career opportunities and much higher pay.
The unexpected restlessness of retirement
Years of keeping busy at work means that suddenly having time to do nothing leaves you stressed out and restless. Who knew?
More than 8 years’ jail for man who tried to rape neighbour who fell asleep by pool
Cho Tae Kwon pleaded guilty to one charge each of attempted rape and outrage of modesty.
Tainan turns 400: Why Taiwan’s oldest city and food capital is worth a visit this year
Hotel operators, restaurants and attraction sites are offering special deals, and the city will host large-scale events.