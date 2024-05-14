Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14, 2024

Updated
May 14, 2024, 07:54 AM
Published
May 14, 2024, 07:45 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

‘We went through baptism of fire together’: Lawrence Wong on choosing Gan Kim Yong as DPM

For Mr Heng Swee Keat, Mr Wong said they entered politics together and worked closely in education and finance.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Wong’s choice of deputies the ‘safe’ option: Observers

The leadership transition occurs amid geopolitical uncertainty, with a general election to be held within the next 18 months.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Who’s who in S’pore’s new Cabinet

The Cabinet will be sworn in on May 15 when Mr Lawrence Wong becomes Singapore's fourth PM.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Sellers welcome ability to market resale flats on HDB portal without help of agents

A plus point: They can save on property agent fees.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore banks’ earnings to be upheld by higher-for-longer rates, but headwinds remain: Analysts

The banks’ chiefs said in their results briefings they were optimistic about their net interest margins.

READ MORE HERE

Convict in $3b money laundering case deported to Cambodia faces possible extradition to China

Beijing has an extradition treaty with Phnom Penh, but not with Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesian diaspora welcomes dual citizenship plan, but details needed to make it a reality

Skilled Indonesians are often driven abroad by better career opportunities and much higher pay.

READ MORE HERE

The unexpected restlessness of retirement

Years of keeping busy at work means that suddenly having time to do nothing leaves you stressed out and restless. Who knew?

READ MORE HERE

More than 8 years’ jail for man who tried to rape neighbour who fell asleep by pool

Cho Tae Kwon pleaded guilty to one charge each of attempted rape and outrage of modesty.

READ MORE HERE

Tainan turns 400: Why Taiwan’s oldest city and food capital is worth a visit this year

Hotel operators, restaurants and attraction sites are offering special deals, and the city will host large-scale events.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top