Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Pedestrians who cannot stop using their phones could have a deadly addiction

One pedestrian said he knew it was dangerous and admitted he was being complacent about road safety, but he couldn’t help himself.

Temperature of 37 deg C in Ang Mo Kio matches all-time highest daily mark hit 40 years ago

Temperatures also breached the 36 deg C mark in several parts of the island on Saturday.

Thailand to decide between change and continuity in today's general election

The results of the polls will kick off negotiations as parties try to form the government.

No shame in parking money in fixed deposits: What I learned about investing

ST correspondents share their experiences of what has and has not worked for them.

Billionaire owner of Technogym started his empire from home garage in a village of 2,000 people

Nerio Alessandri, founder and CEO of high-end gym equipment, Technogym, shares why he prefers to speak about results rather than success.

Mr Nerio Alessandri’s name might not be familiar to Singaporeans, but gym-goers would have used his high-end machines in hotels, fitness clubs, cruise ships and medical centres.

G-7 finance chiefs warn of greater economic uncertainty

They cited reasons such as the Russia-Ukraine war and surging inflation worldwide.

Why don’t we hang out any more? The case for spending time together doing nothing with friends

Something is lost when busy lives forget how to simply enjoy each other's company without having to sync calendars, says Jeremy Au Yong.

Right-turn exit on PIE to be replaced with new left exit on May 28

New exit leads motorists to a downward ramp which links to the Rifle Range underpass.

SEA Games 2023: Team Singapore celebrate Mother’s Day

Meet the mighty mums of Team Singapore – athletes, their parents and those who stay forever in their hearts.

Blackpink ignite 50,000 fans at National Stadium concert amid sweltering heat

Band member Jennie joked midway that it was so hot on Saturday, her face was 'melting'.

