Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 14.

Mercury in S'pore hits 36.8 deg C in April, second-highest temperature on record

But weather experts say the country is not in the grips of a heatwave.

US tells Asean leaders summit marks ‘new era’ for ties

US President Joe Biden also announced he was nominating a new ambassador to Asean.

UK sanctions Putin's inner circle, including alleged girlfriend

Ms Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, is believed to be Mr Putin's current partner.

Musk puts on hold $61b deal for Twitter, but says he remains committed after shares slump

twitter shares initially fell more than 20 per cent in premarket trading.

CDC vouchers: A helping hand for families and small retailers

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers was rolled out this week, nearly two years after the scheme was first trialled.

AXA Singapore staff queried on insurance contracts covering 11,000 taxis: Sources

ST understands that contracts with ComfortDelGro and Trans-Cab were flagged to the authorities.

'Our dignity is being trampled on': Legacy of US occupation still haunts Okinawa, 50 years on

May 15 marks 50 years since Okinawa’s sovereignty was returned to Japan by the United States. 

Reno revolution: Interior design at a click

AI and virtual reality are among new features used by renovation platforms to help people realise their dream homes.

Mistress of man stabbed by father-in-law backs up 2 friends who have sued estate administrators

The men claim they each hold a one-third share of a $4.6m Holland Village property registered in Mr Tuppani's name.

Artworks worth millions in Singapore: Do you know where they are?

Here are the places where you can view the art pieces for free. Hunt them down over this long weekend.

