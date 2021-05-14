Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 14.

Changi Airport becomes largest Covid-19 cluster with 46 cases

Of the 19 new cases linked to the cluster, most are airport workers or their household contacts.

Stay home this weekend given growing Covid-19 cases in the community: Masagos

There were 24 new community cases on Thursday, the highest daily number of such cases since July 11 last year.

14 Covid-19 cases in past week did not see doctor when sick; experts say next few weeks crucial for S'pore

The choice is between controlling the increasing cases or clusters, or a second circuit breaker.

Yio Chu Kang P1 pupil tests positive for Covid-19; school to have home-based learning for 3 days

The school said he was a close contact of an infected household member.

Swimming: Last lap of Olympic journey going to be 'one heck of a ride': Joseph Schooling

His best 100m fly time in last six months was 52.93sec - 2.54sec slower than what won him Olympic gold.

More ultra-rich individuals interested in setting up family offices in Singapore

Experts point to Singapore's regulatory environment and geography as key factors in its attraction.

Gaza conflict intensifies as Israel fires artillery into Gaza Strip amid persistent Palestinian rocket attacks

More than 100 people, including children, have been killed over the past four days.

Police investigating man for allegedly uttering racist remarks at Indian family

The man allegedly uttered the offensive remarks at Pasir Ris Beach Park on May 2.

Demand for interim rental flats under HDB scheme doubled last year amid BTO construction delays

The board received 2,350 applications but there were only 160 available flats last year.

'I was so afraid I would be separated from my daughter,' Filipina wife whose divorce woes reflect landmark study

She found out her Singaporean husband was cheating on her less than a year into their marriage.

