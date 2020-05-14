Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 14.

958 Covid-19 patients in Singapore discharged in new daily high; 675 new cases reported

This is the second time this week that the number of patients discharged has exceeded the number of new cases.

Coronavirus: Singapore must tread carefully as circuit breaker measures are eased, says expert

There could still be a "large peak" in infections down the road, an expert has warned.

'This virus may never go away,' WHO says

The coronavirus that causes Covid-19 could become endemic like HIV, WHO said.

Coronavirus: South Korea races to contain new cluster linked to clubs as infections swell to 119

The promise of anonymous testing has encouraged more people to come forward, with more than 15,000 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Case tally in Singapore dorms lower than what models predicted earlier

This means Singapore is reducing the number of new infections but potentially spreading them out over a longer duration.

Coronavirus: Ever-changing profile of a silent killer with many questions left unanswered

Why is this virus so much more contagious than Sars? Why do some patients develop a severe form of the disease while others do not?

Property buyers get temporary reprieve from making payments under Covid-19 law

The enhancements are aimed at helping buyers affected by the pandemic hold on to the HDB flat or private property that they have committed to buy.

Coronavirus: Task force exploring ways to protect construction workers

Guidelines being looked at will cover safe worksites, accommodation and transport.

Police arrest 26 people, seize $8,450 in illegal gambling blitz; suspects also under probe for safe distancing offences

The operation was conducted in Everton Park, Geylang Bahru, Temple Street and Jalan Besar.

#Stay-home guide for Thursday: Zichar dishes that travel well, stream musical from Wild Rice and more

You can now order takeaway from popular eatery Kok Sen in Keong Saik Road.

