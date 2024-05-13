Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13, 2024

Singapore’s cruise centres to be merged, freeing up space along Greater Southern Waterfront

The two existing centres are located in Marina South and HarbourFront.

In highly politicised America, pressure will grow on Singapore to pick a side in US-China conflict

Mr Lawrence Wong's strength in finance and trade will be seen as important assets.

All eyes on whether new Singapore PM will have a baptism of fire with China

How Mr Lawrence Wong navigates the rivalry between China and the US will be one of his biggest foreign policy challenges.

From ‘crooked bridge’ to Johor-Singapore SEZ: Ties have warmed but more has to be done

Resolving disputes and paving the way for shared prosperity could set a new high in Singapore-Malaysia relations.

PM Lee one of the world’s top leaders of last two decades, says Harvard prof Graham Allison

He noted "half in jest" that Americans would in a referendum vote for Mr Lee to run the US for a decade.

What should I look out for when choosing a mosquito repellent?

Studies have found chemical repellents to be more effective than natural alternatives.

More alumni return to S’pore universities to study, but more support needed

More than 60 per cent of NUS alumni surveyed had participated in some form of continuing education in the past two years.

KPMG and Deloitte to raise salaries for some accounting roles in S’pore

An industry committee report cited assessing pay structures as a way to attract more talent.

Steering AI to do good

Put regulations and incentives in place to thwart the misuse of AI, ensuring it doesn’t replace jobs, writes Vikram Khanna.

‘I teach Mandarin using Tamil’: Tutor finds success with unique approach to language lessons

Ms Sri Devi Mani started offering Mandarin lessons online, after the kindergarten she ran closed during the pandemic.

