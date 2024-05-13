Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore’s cruise centres to be merged, freeing up space along Greater Southern Waterfront
In highly politicised America, pressure will grow on Singapore to pick a side in US-China conflict
All eyes on whether new Singapore PM will have a baptism of fire with China
How Mr Lawrence Wong navigates the rivalry between China and the US will be one of his biggest foreign policy challenges.
From ‘crooked bridge’ to Johor-Singapore SEZ: Ties have warmed but more has to be done
Resolving disputes and paving the way for shared prosperity could set a new high in Singapore-Malaysia relations.
PM Lee one of the world’s top leaders of last two decades, says Harvard prof Graham Allison
He noted "half in jest" that Americans would in a referendum vote for Mr Lee to run the US for a decade.
What should I look out for when choosing a mosquito repellent?
Studies have found chemical repellents to be more effective than natural alternatives.
More alumni return to S’pore universities to study, but more support needed
More than 60 per cent of NUS alumni surveyed had participated in some form of continuing education in the past two years.
KPMG and Deloitte to raise salaries for some accounting roles in S’pore
An industry committee report cited assessing pay structures as a way to attract more talent.
Steering AI to do good
Put regulations and incentives in place to thwart the misuse of AI, ensuring it doesn’t replace jobs, writes Vikram Khanna.
‘I teach Mandarin using Tamil’: Tutor finds success with unique approach to language lessons
Ms Sri Devi Mani started offering Mandarin lessons online, after the kindergarten she ran closed during the pandemic.