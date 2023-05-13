Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13, 2023

3 Zika cases detected in Kovan; doctors urged to test patients for the virus

None of them is pregnant. Family members of those infected have also been advised to monitor their health.

Countdown to Singapore’s Presidential Election: The who and the what

How might this election differ from previous ones? ST speaks to observers to find out.

Postal voting by overseas S’poreans could be game changer in Presidential Election: Observers

Law experts explain what changes to election rules will mean for the 2023 Presidential Election.

DPM Wong has ‘very productive’ day of meetings in rare attendance for Singapore at G-7

Singapore was one of six non G-7 member countries invited by Japan, the host nation, to attend the meeting.

New Wi-Fi standard in Singapore promises faster connectivity for smartphones, robots

With the allocation of part of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi 6E, maximum speeds can be doubled to 9.6Gbps.

Need for S’pore to develop strong capabilities to tackle digital, security threats: Teo Chee Hean

The Senior Minister also announced the launch of a programme to train cyber-security talent.

Shanmugam, Vivian rented Ridout Road properties in full compliance with procedures: SLA

The properties had been the subject of social media posts by opposition politician Kenneth Jeyaretnam.

Thai parties rally supporters in final push before Sunday’s election

While analysts expect voting on Sunday to be an orderly affair, uncertainty clouds the post-election period.

Thousands throng Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim’s open house in opposition-led Kelantan

The state is one of six where the PM is holding open houses ahead of their state assembly elections due by August.

SEA Games 2023: Meet the coach who lit the spark in sprint queen Shanti Pereira

The former Portuguese sprinter, who competed at the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, started coaching Pereira in January 2020.

