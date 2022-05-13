Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, May 13.
Recent rise in Covid-19 cases not a new wave: Ong Ye Kung
The current spike is an understandable consequence of the relaxation in safe management measures, he said.
S'pore welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific economic plan, says PM Lee
The plan needs to be inclusive, and provide tangible benefits to encourage wider participation, Mr Lee added.
Crypto investors take huge hit as TerraUSD and Luna crash
The sudden and dramatic crash of TerraUSD triggered a sell-off that has spread to other digital tokens in the market.
ComfortDelGro to extend one-cent hike for taxi distance fares until end-July
The increase in distance and waiting time fares comes as fuel prices continue to remain high.
North Korea reports first Covid-19 death
Johor immigration official allegedly asked S'porean family for a bribe
The family had driven past an unmanned booth at the JB checkpoint without getting their passports stamped.
SEA Games: Spectators pack stadium as first Games since pandemic begins in Hanoi
The SEA Games returned to Vietnam for the first time in almost 20 years with a dazzling light show and spectacular pyrotechnics.
Astronomers reveal first image of black hole at Milky Way's centre
The image - a cosmic body known as Sagittarius A* - depicts the glowing gas that encircles the phenomenon.
Street gallery pops up at Yishun construction site
The hoardings display art by local illustrator Sunny Ng, photographer Darren Soh and 49 students from Yishun schools.
Making it safe for children doing height-based activities
Opinion editor Grace Ho ponders how learning outcomes can be achieved without injury or death after her son crashed head-first while riding on the zipline.