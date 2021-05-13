Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 13.

Changi Airport terminals, Jewel to be closed to public for 2 weeks from May 13; still open for air travel

They will be closed to the public from May 13 while staff are being tested for Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster grows to 25; free testing for those who visited T3 since May 3

The sole unlinked case is a Sengkang General Hospital operating theatre nurse.

READ MORE HERE

Paid news model forces newsrooms to be more analytical, deliver quality journalism: Khaw Boon Wan

"If your objective is just to chase eyeballs, then the easiest (way) is to make (news) free," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Front-line officers in Singapore keeping Hari Raya celebrations simple

Inspector Norhafizah Abdul Aziz relies on her family's support to keep her going.

READ MORE HERE

Bitcoin plunges after Elon Musk's Tesla stops taking it for car payments over climate concerns

Bitcoin dropped as much as 15%, sliding below US$50,000 in Asian trading.

READ MORE HERE

US celebrity host Ellen DeGeneres to end talk show after 19 years

Her show's ratings declined after accusations of workplace misconduct on the set were made by staff.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of new trend in online scams; NSF loses over $6,700 in savings

Do not accept dubious job offers that offer lucrative returns for minimal effort, police said.

READ MORE HERE

6 men investigated for allegedly not wearing masks properly, 3 also probed over verbal abuse

Police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures.

READ MORE HERE

HDB executive allegedly tipped off tenant before inspections at flat, both charged under OSA

Kalayarasan Karuppaya is alleged to have wrongfully shared information with Damandeep Singh.

READ MORE HERE

Asean in a bind as Myanmar's crisis grows

Any intervention will likely be fraught with tough negotiations and setbacks before any resolution is in sight, says Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE