Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 13.

New daily high of 626 Covid-19 patients discharged; 2 die of other causes

So far, 3,842 patients have fully recovered since the first case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23.

Coronavirus: Why a double negative test is needed before discharge

Even after battling Covid-19, patients who have seemingly recovered need to cross a final hurdle - to be tested negative for the virus twice, over a period of 24 hours - before they can be discharged.

9 suspects arrested for rioting at Chinatown apartment block following police manhunt over three days

Police had earlier arrested three persons at the riot scene on Sunday.

Coronavirus: 20,000 recovered migrant workers ready to be discharged by end-May

To ensure that the workers are free of Covid-19 before they return to their dormitories and to work in the community, a testing strategy that includes serology tests will be used.

NEWS ANALYSIS: NEW WUHAN CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS SHOW 'SILENT CARRIERS' REMAIN BIGGEST PROBLEM

As details of city-wide testing are being ironed out, the fresh cases highlight the challenges of restarting the nation's economy while still grappling with a disease that is prevalent in at least three provinces.

Protecting staff is top priority for firms here amid pandemic

The new normal for work will include a focus on human capital, with companies already taking measures to give better support to employees during this period, according to a survey.

Veggies to be grown at more HDB carpark rooftops

The sites range from 1,808 sq m - or one-third of a football field - to 3,311 sq m - or three-fifths of a football field.

How you can protect your eyes from screens' blue light

Blue light from devices disrupts sleep patterns, which can lead to eye strain. Some scientists also believe that it may cause retinal damage in humans.

Hit by Covid-19 crisis, athletics coach Khoo swaps track attire for mask in new temp job

A typical work day for athletics coach Khoo Zhihao now sees him donning gloves, a surgical mask and face shield as he heads into the Clementi Sports Hall to begin his shift.

#Stayhome guide for Wednesday: Watch Arashi in concert, try out recipe for a homely chicken dish and more

Sesame oil chicken is a beloved Chinese family classic which many home cooks would have tried to whip up in their kitchen.

