Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12, 2024

MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly

MCs were allegedly given for non-medical reasons, or issued without proper clinical assessments.

READ MORE HERE

Car deregistrations in Q1 2024 highest in nearly three years

The number of cars scrapped jumped 72.9 per cent to 9,604 compared with the year before.

READ MORE HERE

Reclamation works for Woodlands Checkpoint unlikely to affect mangrove habitats in Mandai and Sungei Buloh

Instead, changes in the water flow as a result of the reclamation could increase the number of mangrove plants that settle around site.

READ MORE HERE

Cat licensing scheme to kick in on Sept 1 in Singapore

Licensing will be free during the two-year transition period – which will run from Sept 1, 2024, to Aug 31, 2026.

READ MORE HERE

More members of the public becoming whistle-blowers on workplace safety breaches: MOM

There were 26 per cent more reports made to MOM in 2023 than the year before.

READ MORE HERE

When is the next Singapore GE? 3 reasons it’s too early for election fever

There are several considerations that point to something later than sooner, writes Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

SDP to campaign on immigration and foreign worker issues for upcoming general election

Singapore has to hold its next general election by November 2025.

READ MORE HERE

PM Anwar’s coalition wins with comfortable margin in Selangor by-election

Pang Sock Tao doused PH critics' expectations that the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat would be won by a small margin.

READ MORE HERE

Two businessmen fell for inheritance scam and lost $2m

They were happy to part with their cash even though there was no logic in paying money to secure the release of more money.

READ MORE HERE

Mother-daughter adventures: Slow travel through Kyoto and Tokyo

The writer and her mother spent three weeks in Tokyo and Kyoto, where they caught the Gion Matsuri festival.

READ MORE HERE

