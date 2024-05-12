Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly
MCs were allegedly given for non-medical reasons, or issued without proper clinical assessments.
Car deregistrations in Q1 2024 highest in nearly three years
The number of cars scrapped jumped 72.9 per cent to 9,604 compared with the year before.
Reclamation works for Woodlands Checkpoint unlikely to affect mangrove habitats in Mandai and Sungei Buloh
Instead, changes in the water flow as a result of the reclamation could increase the number of mangrove plants that settle around site.
Cat licensing scheme to kick in on Sept 1 in Singapore
Licensing will be free during the two-year transition period – which will run from Sept 1, 2024, to Aug 31, 2026.
More members of the public becoming whistle-blowers on workplace safety breaches: MOM
When is the next Singapore GE? 3 reasons it’s too early for election fever
There are several considerations that point to something later than sooner, writes Jeremy Au Yong.
SDP to campaign on immigration and foreign worker issues for upcoming general election
PM Anwar’s coalition wins with comfortable margin in Selangor by-election
Pang Sock Tao doused PH critics' expectations that the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat would be won by a small margin.
Two businessmen fell for inheritance scam and lost $2m
They were happy to part with their cash even though there was no logic in paying money to secure the release of more money.
Mother-daughter adventures: Slow travel through Kyoto and Tokyo
The writer and her mother spent three weeks in Tokyo and Kyoto, where they caught the Gion Matsuri festival.