Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12, 2023

Updated
Published
35 min ago

Strong start to 2023 for DBS, OCBC and UOB but outlook dimmed by asset quality risks, funding costs

All three banks have set aside more general allowances in the first quarter for potential bad loans, even as their non-performing loan ratios improved or held steady.

US, China pledge to maintain communications as two top officials meet

It is one of the first high-level meetings since a dispute over an alleged Chinese spy balloon dented relations in February.

Damage to SIA plane in Nepal in May 2022 due to incorrect take-off angle, possible tailwind: Report

The Boeing 737-800, which took off from Kathmandu at 5.13pm on May 6, 2022, was diverted to land in Kolkata, India. No one on board the flight was injured.

mRNA vaccines and heart issues: S’pore researchers identify possible link

The findings are based on the case of a man who had developed symptoms similar to that of myocarditis after receiving a Moderna booster shot in October 2021.

Resolving family justice and neighbourly disputes: Both enforcement and empathy needed

Changes to three laws are pointing to a new and refreshing way of dealing with hard-to-resolve issues, says Chua Mui Hoong.

Sickening crime by husbands isn’t wife-sharing, it’s rape arising from toxic masculinity

The way that this case has been popularly referred to as the “wife-sharing case” leaves something to be desired, says the writer.

Lee Kuan Yew’s lawyer fined $13,000 for breaching confidentiality, misleading executors

She was found guilty of misconduct unbefitting of an advocate and solicitor over e-mails she sent to his children about his wills.

SEA Games 2023: Singapore clinch men’s table tennis team gold for the first time since 2015

Singapore had to share the bronze with Vietnam in the women’s team event.

Police reports lodged against Genius League enrichment centre after sudden closure

Parents were informed that it will be “winding down operations”, without specifying when.

Singaporean who won $13,000 in MrBeast’s Instagram giveaway wants to share her art with more people

The artist says she will use cash prize to take part in more local and international exhibitions and conventions.

