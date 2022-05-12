Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12

Updated
Published
9 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 12.

Nearly half of CDC vouchers spent at food and beverage outlets

More than 16,000 hawkers and heartland merchants are on the scheme.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Is the acute hepatitis outbreak in kids linked to adenovirus infection?

ST speaks to experts about the likelihood of an adenovirus infection, and the symptoms parents should look out for if they suspect their child has acute hepatitis.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21

The National Day Rally will be held at the ITE headquarters in Ang Mo Kio.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Federal Reserve's rate hikes are driving US dollar gains and fuelling inflation elsewhere

The Singdollar is now around its weakest level versus the greenback in about two years.

READ MORE HERE

All 500 tickets snapped up as Zouk reopens after 10-day closure

Tickets and table reservations fully booked for this weekend and selling fast for coming weekends.

READ MORE HERE

Weekly Covid-19 infection rate rises to 1.76 in Singapore; 3,890 new cases on Wednesday

There were 246 hospitalised cases on Wednesday, with six patients in intensive care.

READ MORE HERE

New MOE scholarship for pre-university students keen on careers in engineering and technology

The two-year scholarship covers school fees, capped annually at $2,400, and provides a yearly allowance of $1,000.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Team Singapore can win 45 golds in Hanoi for third-best away showing

Swimmers are set to dominate in pool once more with at least half that haul with table tennis, bowling and shooting weighing in.

READ MORE HERE

Heed that climate bell tolling at your door

South Asia's heatwaves are not distant thunder; South-east Asia must worry too, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

Two men saved after suffering heart attacks in separate incidents at Pasir Ris Sports Centre

Both men collapsed while playing badminton; the first incident was in March 17, the other, a week later.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top