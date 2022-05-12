Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 12.
Nearly half of CDC vouchers spent at food and beverage outlets
askST: Is the acute hepatitis outbreak in kids linked to adenovirus infection?
ST speaks to experts about the likelihood of an adenovirus infection, and the symptoms parents should look out for if they suspect their child has acute hepatitis.
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21
Federal Reserve's rate hikes are driving US dollar gains and fuelling inflation elsewhere
The Singdollar is now around its weakest level versus the greenback in about two years.
All 500 tickets snapped up as Zouk reopens after 10-day closure
Tickets and table reservations fully booked for this weekend and selling fast for coming weekends.
Weekly Covid-19 infection rate rises to 1.76 in Singapore; 3,890 new cases on Wednesday
New MOE scholarship for pre-university students keen on careers in engineering and technology
The two-year scholarship covers school fees, capped annually at $2,400, and provides a yearly allowance of $1,000.
SEA Games: Team Singapore can win 45 golds in Hanoi for third-best away showing
Swimmers are set to dominate in pool once more with at least half that haul with table tennis, bowling and shooting weighing in.
Heed that climate bell tolling at your door
South Asia's heatwaves are not distant thunder; South-east Asia must worry too, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.
Two men saved after suffering heart attacks in separate incidents at Pasir Ris Sports Centre
Both men collapsed while playing badminton; the first incident was in March 17, the other, a week later.
