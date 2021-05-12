Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12

Crowds thin in some office hot spots as S'pore returns to phase 2 of Covid-19 curbs
Peak-hour road traffic was lighter and lunchtime crowds were smaller than usual for a working day at some places on the second weekday after the return to phase two.
2 staff at Ng Teng Fong, Changi General Hospital among 13 new Covid-19 community cases
A Victoria Junior College student has been linked to the airport cluster.
26 cases of Covid-19 reinfection detected in Singapore
Such reinfections are known to be possible in both overseas and local cases, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament on Tuesday.
Racism, discrimination, and the race card have no place in S'pore
The same goes for stoking fears, and blurring the line between what is racist and anti-government, says senior political correspondent Grace Ho.
Couple arrested in S'pore for suspected involvement in 2019 dumped baby case in Taiwan
The pair were taken into custody on April 28 following a request for assistance from Taiwan.
Fitness industry bemoans 'lack of clarity' over rules on gym closures, allowed activities
"Rules are changed on an almost daily basis, which is frustrating for most as we can't go ahead with plans. Do we open? Do we close?" said a gym owner.
S'pore authorities working with hotels to provide housing for shunned healthcare staff
Some incidents of discrimination have emerged after a growing cluster of Covid-19 cases formed at TTSH last month.
Malaysian govt defends Covid-19 response amid criticism as third lockdown looms
Malaysia will enforce its third movement control order from May 12 until June 7.
Teeth problems on the rise in Singapore with more snacking, less brushing
Fears about contracting Covid-19 have also made people hesitant to visit dentists.
Veteran TCM doctors from S'pore have 300,000 followers on TikTok
Dr Gu Falong, 67, and Dr Zhu Ping, 59, create simple, educational TCM content that can be posted on the platform popular with the young.