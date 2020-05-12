Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 12.

SafeEntry applications surge ahead of reopening of businesses

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said it has received applications to roll out SafeEntry to 29,000 additional premises, bringing the total number to 45,000.

New global cases spark fears of 2nd wave of Covid-19

New cases have been reported in countries that have eased their lockdowns, including China, South Korea and Germany.

Malaysians support extended coronavirus curbs, but fear new Hari Raya clusters

Some disagree with the administration's plan to allow small gatherings of up to 20 people for the upcoming festive celebrations.

White House directs West Wing staff to wear masks at all times

US President Donald Trump has been resistant to wearing a mask himself and has not put one on in public.

Efforts to rehouse foreign workers stepped up

The former Chancery Court in Dunearn Road has been refurbished to house up to 1,200 healthy foreign workers in essential services.

Govt to absorb additional operational costs for dorm operators during circuit breaker

The support will last until the end of the circuit breaker which is scheduled to be lifted on June 1.

MOH spells out proper use of oxygen level tracking device

Improper application of pulse oximeters can lead to false readings.

Coronavirus: Few flights at Changi Airport but checks stepped up for returnees

Ground officers now have to clear those arriving in Singapore through a multi-step process.

Jail, caning for Zam Zam Restaurant ex-director who masterminded attack on rival eatery's supervisor

District Judge Mathew Joseph said the case was a reminder that one should not allow one's anger to cloud one's judgment as the "resulting consequences can be severe".

#Stayhome guide for Tuesday: Sing Disney songs with major pop stars, order springy handmade fishballs and more

Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble and Ariana Grande are just some of the big names you can expect to see in the Disney special.

