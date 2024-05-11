Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11, 2024

Updated
May 11, 2024, 08:31 AM
Published
May 11, 2024, 08:28 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

‘I’ve been scammed’: PM Lee on how he himself was victim of an online scam

PM Lee said he was the victim of a fake website, where an item he ordered never arrived.

READ MORE HERE

‘These issues are forever sensitive’: PM Lee on handling of tudung wearing, Section 377A

PM Lee touched on a range of issues, including national identity and racism.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore among 143 countries that backed Palestine’s UN membership bid

Singapore said the decision was made after “serious and careful consideration”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘Golden Eye’ helps SBS Transit bus drivers stay alert at the wheel

Some 1,070 buses, or 30 per cent of the operator's fleet, will be equipped with the system by end-2024.

READ MORE HERE

Great Eastern shares soar 37% after OCBC makes $1.4b offer to take it private

The offer price represents a 37% premium over its last closing price of $18.70 on May 9.

READ MORE HERE

Limited gains from Xi’s Europe trip suggest more troubled times ahead for China-Europe relations

Serbia and Hungary are friendly, but France's demands on China's industrial overcapacity remain.

READ MORE HERE

Sprint queen Shanti Pereira is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2023

She edged out swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, bowler Cherie Tan, English billiards player Peter Gilchrist and wushu exponent Jowen Lim to claim the prize.

READ MORE HERE

Joseph Schooling, Yip Pin Xiu among legends inducted into Singapore Aquatics’ Hall of Fame

Other inductees include swim queens Patricia Chan and Joscelin Yeo, and Asian Games champion Ang Peng Siong.

READ MORE HERE

Mother’s Day not much of a celebration for some single mothers

Significant barriers to childcare options remain for some low-income single mothers.

READ MORE HERE

Battling cancer, alopecia and ADHD: Mrs Singapore Pageant contestants find beauty in adversity

The pageant is also a fund-raising event and managed to raise more than $55,000 for charity organisation Care Corner Singapore. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top