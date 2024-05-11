Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
‘I’ve been scammed’: PM Lee on how he himself was victim of an online scam
PM Lee said he was the victim of a fake website, where an item he ordered never arrived.
‘These issues are forever sensitive’: PM Lee on handling of tudung wearing, Section 377A
S'pore among 143 countries that backed Palestine’s UN membership bid
‘Golden Eye’ helps SBS Transit bus drivers stay alert at the wheel
Some 1,070 buses, or 30 per cent of the operator's fleet, will be equipped with the system by end-2024.
Great Eastern shares soar 37% after OCBC makes $1.4b offer to take it private
The offer price represents a 37% premium over its last closing price of $18.70 on May 9.
Limited gains from Xi’s Europe trip suggest more troubled times ahead for China-Europe relations
Serbia and Hungary are friendly, but France's demands on China's industrial overcapacity remain.
Sprint queen Shanti Pereira is The Straits Times’ Athlete of the Year 2023
She edged out swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder, bowler Cherie Tan, English billiards player Peter Gilchrist and wushu exponent Jowen Lim to claim the prize.
Joseph Schooling, Yip Pin Xiu among legends inducted into Singapore Aquatics’ Hall of Fame
Other inductees include swim queens Patricia Chan and Joscelin Yeo, and Asian Games champion Ang Peng Siong.
Mother’s Day not much of a celebration for some single mothers
Battling cancer, alopecia and ADHD: Mrs Singapore Pageant contestants find beauty in adversity
The pageant is also a fund-raising event and managed to raise more than $55,000 for charity organisation Care Corner Singapore.