Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11, 2023

Healthcare cannot be business as usual post-Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung
Everyone has a stake in creating health and caring for our people in their homes and communities, said the health minister.
LTA tweaks calculation of commercial vehicle COE quota to even out supply
There would have been zero commercial vehicle COEs available for tender from May to July 2023 if the LTA had not made the changes.
Latest ABSD hikes unlikely to have significant impact on commercial property market: Desmond Lee
This is because the drivers of residential and commercial property markets are very different, said the minister.
The gist: Health and wealth discussed in the House
50 public-service positions meet criteria to contest presidential election
The question of who qualifies to run for president is pertinent, as the presidential election is due by September this year.
Can Singapore have higher car ownership and still be car-lite?
Is there a way to increase the COE quota while controlling congestion on the roads? Yes, says Christopher Tan, who suggests taxing usage rather than ownership.
SEA Games 2023: From silver to gold, S’pore’s Ang Chen Xiang gets medal upgrade in 110m hurdles
He becomes Singapore's first champ in the event since 1967 on a day of drama at the Games.
Thai election boils down to a showdown between pro-democracy parties and coup makers
The gulf between the advocates of change and those for continuity has become more evident as polling day gets closer, says Tan Hui Yee.
Nato lands in Asia
The Nato liaison office that will open in Japan in 2024 gives the US-led transatlantic military alliance a toehold in Asia. Ravi Velloor explains why its footprint is likely to grow in the region.