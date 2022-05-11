Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11

7 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, May 11.

Father, son to be charged after Bentley driver is filmed trying to force his way into school

The driver was caught on video using his car to push a security guard outside Red Swastika School.

US eager to show commitment to Asean with summit: Experts

The summit officially commemorates 45 years of US-Asean ties and will take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday.

The 'R' word is coming into play

In recent days, Google Trends has indicated that interest in the word "recession" has been spiking.

S'pore Covid-19 cases spike to 4,831, more than double previous day's figure

The week-on-week infection ratio also rose to 1.49 on Tuesday from 1.1 on Monday.

Return to the office: How to deal with backstabbers, bad bosses and 'social rust'

Returning to the corporate jungle after almost two years of working from home? ST looks at seven challenges you may have to tackle.

Shoot-on-sight orders in Sri Lanka after deadly violence

Thousands of security forces are enforcing a curfew.

Renovation firm owner who fell through false ceiling among 20 who died at work this year

The man was surveying the second floor of the shophouse in Geylang when the incident happened. 

Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines given approval for partnership agreement

The agreement includes expanded code sharing to grow traffic between the two countries, as well as between markets such as Europe.

Seletar house fire: Occupants thought aunt, 86, would not make it out alive

Police officers crawled to where she was standing and helped her get out of the two-storey house. 

Putin ready for long war beyond Ukraine's Donbas, says US intelligence chief

Russia's leader is counting on being able to outlast Western support for Ukraine as the war drags on.

