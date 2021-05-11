Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 11.
PM Lee, ministers denounce alleged racist attack against woman
The victim was brisk walking on May 7 morning when she was allegedly attacked for not wearing a mask.
Malaysia declares nationwide lockdown from May 12 to June 7
All social activities, dining-in at restaurants, inter-district and inter-state travel are banned.
Raffles Medical employee, Certis Cisco officer linked to airport Covid-19 cluster
A chef at Suntec City's MOS Burger outlet is the remaining community case, which is currently unlinked.
SPH media restructuring: Keeping the faith, keeping the trust
This is about local media's duty to reflect diversity of views and foster greater understanding of the values on which S'pore is based.
Hospitals in S'pore embark on mass Covid-19 swabbing of staff
The mass swabbing drive could be completed by the end of the month.
NCMP Leong takes issue with need to borrow, draws strong rebuttal from DPM Heng
The Government follows international standards in its accounting, said the DPM.
Media to continue publishing names of accused in most court trials but reviews are ongoing: Shanmugam
He said the decision to maintain the existing practice came after assessments by the Law Ministry.
Reporting all births to become compulsory in S'pore but no need to register deaths
Those who fail to register births can be fined up to $1,500 and jailed for up to a month.
NParks finds new use for ‘old tech’ to maintain S’pore’s trees
It is incorporating Lidar technology in regime to ease physical burden of tree inspections.
The art of the staycay: Arts experiences at local hotels
Hotels are getting artsy with staycation packages that offer a creative twist on the usual getaways.