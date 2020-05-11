Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, May 11.

Technology to help foreign workers in dorms monitor health amid Covid-19 pandemic: Josephine Teo

Tele-consultation services will be available to workers in dormitories through their mobile phones.

33 false positive Covid-19 cases in S'pore due to test kit errors; 1 imported among 876 new cases

MOH said that subsequent retesting at the National Public Health Laboratory confirmed that the 33 cases were negative.

Malaysia's conditional movement control order extended for another four weeks to June 9

Although new Covid-19 cases are lower now than at the start of the movement curbs, the fight is not yet over, said Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin.

British PM Boris Johnson says not ending coronavirus lockdown but some measures will be eased

People will be allowed to exercise outside more often and those who cannot work from home will be encouraged to return to their jobs.

Coronavirus: 32 companies return $35 million of Jobs Support Scheme payouts; others are donating the funds

A German pharmaceutical group and a nutritional products firm are among those that will donate their payouts to others in need.

McDonald's resumes delivery, takeaway and drive-through services in S'pore; most outlets to open from 7am to 9pm

Most of its restaurants will be open from 7am to 9pm.

Singaporean remains in Rwanda to pilot flights ferrying people, aid

Pilot Suzanna Seng has made four trips to Guangzhou, China, to bring back medical supplies to Rwanda.

More pregnant women diagnosed with heart problems in Singapore

Maternal heart disease complicates 1 to 2 per cent of pregnancies and is one of the most important causes of maternal death.

30 women arrested for suspected involvement in vice activities; 19 men fined for breaching safe-distancing measures

Police raided Housing Board estates, massage shops, several condominiums and a hotel.

#Stay-home guide for Monday: Order burger, bubble tea combos, watch free documentaries on YouTube and more

Looking for cheap and good food during the circuit breaker has not been easy for many.

