Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10, 2024

PM Lee was always focused on doing what is best for Singapore: SM Teo
PM Lee may have his own views on things, but will listen carefully to what others have to say, said SM Teo.
‘S’pore will be in good hands under the 4G team’: PM Lee, after chairing final Cabinet meeting
Mr Lee will continue to contribute as senior minister after stepping down as prime minister.
The expansion of social safety nets in 20 years of PM Lee’s leadership
The signature achievements are the broadening of state support and community risk pooling, writes Chua Mui Hoong.
Singapore banks vying with fintech players for the travel dollar
They are going up against YouTrip, Revolut, Wise and others for a piece of the growing pie.
TTSH to roll out flexi-shifts for inpatient nurses by end-2024
About 90 per cent of the nurses who were offered flexi-shifts so far have opted for them.
RSAF F-16 crash: Data from flight recorder under review; training for fleet to remain suspended
The fighter jet crashed inside Tengah Air Base after the pilot reported encountering flight control issues.
Shareholder unhappiness brewing at Cordlife
Malaysia rebuffs US on Iran oil sales, says it recognises only UN sanctions
Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail underlined Malaysia’s commitment to combating terrorism financing.
3 more men charged over armed gang robbery in King Albert Park involving more than $4.3m
They are accused of being part of a group that robbed 11 people in April while armed with parangs and baseball bats.
KidZania S’pore reopens on May 16 featuring updated city landscape and ‘next-gen jobs’
Kids can role-play over 70 jobs at the theme park on Sentosa, including ones centred on mental health and high-tech farming.