Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Car prices expected to dip with more COEs, but sharp drop unlikely soon: Motor traders

The prediction by some dealers comes after LTA announced a one-time redistribution of car COEs.

READ MORE HERE

What income assessment period and grant disbursement changes mean for HDB flat buyers

The Housing Board has announced changes to how it will disburse grants to those looking to buy flats.

READ MORE HERE

Jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, awards her US$5m

The former US president will appeal, said his spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

The gist: Emergency response team to help victims of family violence; rental scams soar in 2022

Victims of family violence may get more help if proposed amendments are passed under the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill. Here are other takeaways from Tuesday's Parliament session.

READ MORE HERE

Patients with tumours in sensitive areas can now be treated with proton beam therapy here

An 18-year-old patient from UAE will become the first patient in Singapore to receive the state-of-the-art proton beam therapy.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for tycoon Peter Lim’s former son-in-law for offences linked to illegal gambling activities

Kho Bin Kai, 32, was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ jail and a fine of $40,000.

READ MORE HERE

Property stamp duties likely to contribute more to public coffers in years to come

This will take some pressure off the need to raise taxes on personal income, corporate income and goods and services for higher government expenditure, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Constant companion: Our lives with mobile phones

The Straits Times Picture Desk takes a visual look at Singapore’s love affair with mobile phones.

READ MORE HERE

Asean faces a big test at its summit: Will it rise to the challenges?

The Myanmar crisis, rising geopolitical tensions and internal disenchantment require a firmer response if Asean wants to secure its long-term relevance, writes Marty Natalegawa, former Indonesia foreign minister.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: ‘She said yes!’ - Proposal perfect ending to triathlete Bryce Chong’s outing

He popped the question just hours after finishing the men's triathlon in Cambodia.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top