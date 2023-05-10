Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Car prices expected to dip with more COEs, but sharp drop unlikely soon: Motor traders
The prediction by some dealers comes after LTA announced a one-time redistribution of car COEs.
What income assessment period and grant disbursement changes mean for HDB flat buyers
The Housing Board has announced changes to how it will disburse grants to those looking to buy flats.
Jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, awards her US$5m
The gist: Emergency response team to help victims of family violence; rental scams soar in 2022
Victims of family violence may get more help if proposed amendments are passed under the Women’s Charter (Family Violence and Other Matters) (Amendment) Bill. Here are other takeaways from Tuesday's Parliament session.
Patients with tumours in sensitive areas can now be treated with proton beam therapy here
An 18-year-old patient from UAE will become the first patient in Singapore to receive the state-of-the-art proton beam therapy.
Jail for tycoon Peter Lim’s former son-in-law for offences linked to illegal gambling activities
Kho Bin Kai, 32, was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ jail and a fine of $40,000.
Property stamp duties likely to contribute more to public coffers in years to come
This will take some pressure off the need to raise taxes on personal income, corporate income and goods and services for higher government expenditure, says the writer.
Constant companion: Our lives with mobile phones
The Straits Times Picture Desk takes a visual look at Singapore’s love affair with mobile phones.
Asean faces a big test at its summit: Will it rise to the challenges?
The Myanmar crisis, rising geopolitical tensions and internal disenchantment require a firmer response if Asean wants to secure its long-term relevance, writes Marty Natalegawa, former Indonesia foreign minister.