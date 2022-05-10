Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May, 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 10.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr set to become Philippines' 17th president
Monday night's results were in line with opinion polls that forecast a landslide win for him.
After more than two years, medical tourists returning to S'pore again
Healthcare providers say foreign patients have been streaming into Singapore since April 1.
MPs will lose their seat if fined at least $10,000, up from current $2,000
This increase in the fine quantum takes into account inflation over the years, said Mr Chan Chun Sing.
Firms can hire more locals amid manpower crunch as economic recovery picks up: Tan See Leng
Learning to live with Covid-19 and a labour crunch
The House on Monday discussed how to live with Covid-19, both in terms of public health measures as well as the manpower situation.
Big skies, blue waters and beauty in Chesapeake Bay, near the US capital
This maritime land is the preferred second home for urban-weary residents of major eastern US cities.
New rule hits those who buy homes via trusts to avoid additional buyer's stamp duty
The new regulation will subject transfers of residential properties into a living trust to an ABSD of 35 per cent.
Policy paralysis in Germany over Ukraine
Anguished debate in Berlin shows just how far it is from being a true leader in Europe, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
SEA Games: Diver Avvir Tham, 17, wins Singapore's first medal in Hanoi
The Games debutant won a silver in the men's 1m individual springboard, finishing behind Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang.