Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May, 10

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, May 10.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr set to become Philippines' 17th president

Monday night's results were in line with opinion polls that forecast a landslide win for him.

After more than two years, medical tourists returning to S'pore again

Healthcare providers say foreign patients have been streaming into Singapore since April 1.

MPs will lose their seat if fined at least $10,000, up from current $2,000

This increase in the fine quantum takes into account inflation over the years, said Mr Chan Chun Sing. 

Firms can hire more locals amid manpower crunch as economic recovery picks up: Tan See Leng

About 15,000 locals will be entering the workforce in the coming months.

Learning to live with Covid-19 and a labour crunch

The House on Monday discussed how to live with Covid-19, both in terms of public health measures as well as the manpower situation.

Big skies, blue waters and beauty in Chesapeake Bay, near the US capital

This maritime land is the preferred second home for urban-weary residents of major eastern US cities. 

New rule hits those who buy homes via trusts to avoid additional buyer's stamp duty

The new regulation will subject transfers of residential properties into a living trust to an ABSD of 35 per cent.

Policy paralysis in Germany over Ukraine

Anguished debate in Berlin shows just how far it is from being a true leader in Europe, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

SEA Games: Diver Avvir Tham, 17, wins Singapore's first medal in Hanoi

The Games debutant won a silver in the men's 1m individual springboard, finishing behind Malaysia's Ooi Tze Liang.

SCDF looking into incident where 995 responder allegedly hung up on caller

The caller claimed the 995 responder said she did not like her tone and hung up.

