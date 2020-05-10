Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, May 10.

High barriers, visual markings among measures firms must have from May 12

Companies must also have a detailed plan to monitor staff to ensure they comply with the safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

How hair salons, bakeries, laundry shops are preparing to resume business from May 12

A cautious rollback of the current circuit breaker to tackle the coronavirus outbreak from Tuesday will see more shops back in business.

READ MORE HERE

Fresh pastures in the Covid-19 economy: From supermarkets to remote-working tools

While the pandemic has upended some businesses, it has boosted others.

READ MORE HERE

Field notes from the middle of a pandemic

While we are in this Pause mode of life, it might be good to think about what living in the midst of a great pandemic is teaching us and think through what we might want to do differently when this is over, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Once Singapore's most wanted, gangster Roland Tan dies

The 72-year-old, who was wanted for a 1969 Bras Basah murder, died of a heart attack in Denmark.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir, Anwar team up again to return PH to power

In a joint statement, they rejected the two-month-old Perikatan Nasional administration that came to power unelected.

READ MORE HERE

9 new coronavirus clusters in S'pore; 2 cleaners at Northpoint City in Yishun among new 753 cases

Of the new cases, 93 per cent are linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contract tracing.

READ MORE HERE

Celebrating mummy during circuit breaker

Since dining out is not an option this year, five-year-old Natalie Rai is treating her mum to a special breakfast menu at "Natalie Cafe".

READ MORE HERE

Managing the home while hubby battles Covid-19: 3 mums and the challenges they face

Ms Jayme Tan received the "best Mother's Day present" last Wednesday: her husband back home.

READ MORE HERE

Is this a good time to buy property?

The news sounds surreal in the face of a global pandemic - new private home sales in Singapore jumped 57.3 per cent in February.

READ MORE HERE