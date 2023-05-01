Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

Rise in number of S'pore companies being wound up

Slowing economy, soaring interest rates also see more people filing for bankruptcy in Q1.

Hurrah to workers and their many ways

Krist Boo celebrates workers who get work done in spite of themselves in the Labour Day edition of her satirical column.

Leaving ICU to die at home, surrounded by family and familiar comforts

NTFGH is the first and currently only hospital to offer the IAmGoingHome initiative.

Group activities can lower prevalence of dementia, depression among seniors: Study

An estimated one in 10 people here aged 60 and above has some form of dementia.

Loh Kean Yew falls short in Badminton Asia C’ships final, losing to Indonesian world No. 2

Loh’s silver medal is Singapore’s best result after three previous bronzes at the continental showpiece.

Sino-US tensions: Fast fashion comes under attack

Washington’s attention is focused mainly on Shein, which took America by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic and now accounts for half of all US fast-fashion sales.

China’s travel rush over Labour Day holiday sees tourism, spending soar

Many residents are making their first trips since the pandemic after the authorities scrapped Covid-19 curbs in December.

First govt chief sustainability officer sees himself as conductor harmonising S’pore’s green efforts

Besides greening the public sector, Mr Lim Tuang Liang works with firms and the community to spread efforts.

How to make peace with grandparents looking after the grandchildren

Parents and grandparents need to be flexible when it comes to raising kids, as both parties want the best for children.

Hungry student finds Maurizio Cattelan’s $160,000 banana ripe for the taking at Korea museum

It is the second time that the fruit has been swiped off the wall and eaten.

