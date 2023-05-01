Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Rise in number of S'pore companies being wound up
Slowing economy, soaring interest rates also see more people filing for bankruptcy in Q1.
Hurrah to workers and their many ways
Krist Boo celebrates workers who get work done in spite of themselves in the Labour Day edition of her satirical column.
Leaving ICU to die at home, surrounded by family and familiar comforts
Group activities can lower prevalence of dementia, depression among seniors: Study
Loh Kean Yew falls short in Badminton Asia C’ships final, losing to Indonesian world No. 2
Loh’s silver medal is Singapore’s best result after three previous bronzes at the continental showpiece.
Sino-US tensions: Fast fashion comes under attack
Washington’s attention is focused mainly on Shein, which took America by storm during the Covid-19 pandemic and now accounts for half of all US fast-fashion sales.
China’s travel rush over Labour Day holiday sees tourism, spending soar
Many residents are making their first trips since the pandemic after the authorities scrapped Covid-19 curbs in December.
First govt chief sustainability officer sees himself as conductor harmonising S’pore’s green efforts
Besides greening the public sector, Mr Lim Tuang Liang works with firms and the community to spread efforts.
How to make peace with grandparents looking after the grandchildren
Parents and grandparents need to be flexible when it comes to raising kids, as both parties want the best for children.