Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

Sense of normality for many S'poreans who enjoy weekend after easing of Covid-19 rules

Saturday marked start of the first weekend since a range of Covid-19 measures was eased.

Infant with acute hepatitis of unknown cause hospitalised at KKH

MOH is trying to determine if the case has a similar presentation to those reported internationally and by WHO.

Rising costs: Your daily bread is going to be more expensive

Your daily bread, curry puff, pasta and pizza may cost more soon - if food businesses can no longer absorb the increases in the prices of ingredients.

These S'pore firms make scam busting their business

From Carousell to a neighborhood salon, some organisations are fighting back.

Palliative medicine doctor just wants to 'add life to days' of terminally ill patients

Radiation oncologist Dr Ramaswamy Akhileswaran, has devoted the last two decades to palliative care work not just in Singapore but in countries like Indonesia and Myanmar.

As a radiation oncologist and palliative medicine specialist, Dr Ramaswamy Akhileswaran knows death well.

3 things to get right on legacy planning for properties

Real estate is one of Singapore's great obsessions but it is surprising how many of us don't know the ins and outs of the key laws that govern property.

When special needs kids grow up

Looking after a child with mental health issues or disorders like autism can be challenging. And the difficulty escalates when the child becomes an adult.

NTUC to set up task force to look at needs of young people entering workforce

Young people starting on their first job often do not know what to expect or where to seek help, the labour movement found in a study.

At 17, I dismissed history as irrelevant. At 24, I know better

I was a spirited and irreverent student who wanted to explore the frontiers of science and saw in its study a way to extend some control over the future.

Japan rattled by apparent negligence in fatal Hokkaido boat tragedy

The boat operator had not just ignored warnings of gusts and choppy waves but also lacked a working satellite phone.

