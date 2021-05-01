Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, May 1.
Limit social gatherings to 2 a day, tighter crowd controls at malls: New Covid-19 measures at a glance
Tougher measures have been put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community following a spike in cases.
Covid-19 cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital: What we know so far
When were the cases detected, and who are those linked to Singapore's first Covid-19 hospital cluster?
Yale-NUS student, TTSH patient discharged to nursing home among 9 Covid-19 community cases in S'pore
The hospital has stopped all patient transfers to intermediate and long-term care facilities.
S'pore-HK travel bubble won't start if Covid-19 threshold is breached
The threshold of a 7-day moving average of 5 or fewer unlinked community cases in either city must not be breached.
'Disastrous' to overreact to vaccinated people getting Covid-19, vaccines do work: Lawrence Wong
He stressed that they protect people from the risk of severe disease and help reduce transmission.
Singaporean Shou Zi Chew named new CEO of popular Chinese video app TikTok
Mr Chew is currently the chief financial officer of ByteDance.
Indian diaspora chip in from all corners of the world to help Covid-19 crisis
The diaspora are lending their financial muscle and mobilising social media to empower organisations fighting Covid-19 in India.
Work amid the pandemic: Some enjoy hybrid arrangements while other risk their lives for their jobs
While working safely from home may be the new normal for many, it's not the option for everyone.
NTUC at 60: Coffee at 50 cents is good, but more protection is better
As work becomes more precarious and workplace issues more fraught, the labour movement needs to strengthen its basic functions of workplace advocacy, says Chua Mui Hoong.
The Instagram kings and queens of DIY home reno
Watching how they tackle challenges - with humour, frustration and ingenuity - makes for engrossing viewing.